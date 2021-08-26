...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Laramie
County through 700 PM MDT...
At 621 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
North Cheyenne, or near Cheyenne, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier
Park, Whitaker, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and
South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 30.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 342 and 382.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Governor orders flags be flown at half-staff through Monday
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden's proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately to honor and pay respects to the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Flags should remain lowered until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.