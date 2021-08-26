CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden's proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately to honor and pay respects to the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Flags should remain lowered until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus