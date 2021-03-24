CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s proclamation in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado, has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset March 27.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is accused of killing 10 people Monday inside a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder.Investigators have not established a motive, but they believe Alissa was the only shooter.
The attack was the nation’s deadliest mass shooting since a 2019 assault on a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 22 people in a rampage that police said targeted Mexicans, according to the Associated Press.