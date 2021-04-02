CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Proclamation honoring United States Capitol Police Officers, has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset Tuesday, April 6.
Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, according to the Associated Press. It was the second line-of-duty death this year for a department still struggling to heal from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Video shows the driver of the crashed car, 25-year-old Noah Green, emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. Authorities shot the suspect, who died at a hospital.