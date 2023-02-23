...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and east central, south
central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Governor orders flags flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of WWII sailor
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Thursday in honor and memory of World War II veteran Herman Schmidt from Sheridan.
Schmidt, a U.S. Navy gunner’s mate third class, served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma and was killed in action during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Schmidt’s remains were recently identified through DNA testing and dental records. Schmidt was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, a Good Conduct Medal, the American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp), the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star), the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.