CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Thursday in honor and memory of World War II veteran Herman Schmidt from Sheridan.

Schmidt, a U.S. Navy gunner’s mate third class, served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma and was killed in action during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus