CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming state flags be flown to half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset today in honor and memory of 1st Lt. Alva “Ray” Krogman.
A Worland native, Krogman's plane was shot down during the Vietnam War while he was flying a scouting mission over Laos on Jan. 17, 1967. His remains were identified in Laos on July 7, 2020, and he was returned home to Worland this week.
A public service for Lt. Krogman will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Worland Middle School Auditorium at 2150 Howell Avenue in Worland.