CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne, in Laramie County and in Goshen County from sunrise to sunset Friday, Oct. 23, in honor of Wayne Johnson.
Johnson served in the Wyoming Senate from 2005 to 2016 representing District 6 and the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1993 to 2004. He passed away Oct. 16.
Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at three locations in the state – at the Capitol, in Laramie County and Goshen County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.