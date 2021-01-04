CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming state flag be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Park County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday in honor and memory of Pat Childers.
Childers, a resident of Cody, served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1997-2012. He passed away Dec. 26.
Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at two locations in the state – at the Capitol Building and in Park County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.