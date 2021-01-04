CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming state flag to be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in three counties to honor the passing of three legislators who have served the state.
The former legislators and the days they are being honored are:
- H.L. Jensen – Jensen, of Teton County, served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1975-90 and was House Minority Floor Leader from 1983-90. He passed away Dec. 22. He will be honored Tuesday.
- Pat Childers – Childers, a resident of Cody, Park County, served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1997-2012. He passed away Dec. 26. He will be honored Wednesday.
- Jack Van Mark – Van Mark, of Goshen County, served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1961-65. He passed away Dec. 23. He will be honored Thursday.
Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming state flag and only at two locations in the state – at the Capitol Building and in the counties where these legislators lived. Other flags should remain at full-staff.