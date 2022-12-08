...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Gov. Mark Gordon presents his 2023-2024 Supplemental Budget during a meeting of the Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Gov. Mark Gordon presents his 2023-2024 Supplemental Budget during a meeting of the Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
