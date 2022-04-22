...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437 covering much of the Nebraska Panhandle and portions of
southeast Wyoming.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of
40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Governor prioritizes EMS in 2022, seeking $20 million
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon’s Health Task Force and the Wyoming Department of Health have been working on ideas for improvements to the delivery of health care in Wyoming.
A major focus in the early months is on emergency medical services. Regional EMS providers have struggled to sustain operations in recent years due to a combination of factors, including low call volume, high cost of operations, staffing and volunteer shortages, and reimbursement for services.
As a result of the conversations and recommendations from the Health Task Force’s EMS Subcommittee, the governor requested the Legislature appropriate $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help stabilize the current system and provide regional pilot programs to address sustainability of operations.
Legislators recognized the importance of stabilizing the EMS system in Wyoming by approving $5 million in stabilization funding and $10 million to develop regional pilot programs.
“One of the key components necessary for Wyoming to have a robust health care system is to ensure our first responder system is viable and sustainable,” Gordon said in a news release this week. “It is essential that emergency services be ready to respond when and where the need arises, whether that be in our most rural areas or in our larger communities.”
The task force and Wyoming Department of Health will host a series of regional discussions with stakeholders to address challenges related to emergency medical services in the coming months. The first regional discussion will take place in Cheyenne and address Trauma Region 3, which includes Albany, Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties. Additional meetings will follow in each of the state’s five trauma regions, with exact dates and locations still to be determined.
Additional details on the meetings are available by contacting health and human services policy advisor Jen Davis at 307-777-8094 or jen.davis@wyo.gov.