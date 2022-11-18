CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation for the 2023-24 supplemental budget matches his previous call for fiscal conservatism in the wake of a higher-than-expected state revenue forecast.

While there is close to $1 billion available in the General Fund and Budget Reserve Account for the budget, Gordon recommended putting $412 million into the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund. This was his largest recommendation within the total $908 million appropriation from the general fund.


