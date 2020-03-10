CHEYENNE – To provide additional information about the state of Wyoming’s potential land and mineral purchase from Occidental Petroleum, Gov. Mark Gordon published a list of frequently asked questions about the purchase on his website.
“I am committed to being as transparent as possible while the state does its due diligence to find out whether or not it should pursue purchasing these lands, while ensuring we do not compromise negotiations,” Gordon said in a news release.
To view the frequently asked questions, visit https://governor.wyo.gov/media/news-releases/2020-news-releases/faqs-for-occidental-land-purchase.