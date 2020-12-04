CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon expressed concern about a proposed “threatened” status listing for whitebark pine on Tuesday, following the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposed finding for whitebark pine that would list the species as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.
Whitebark pine is a high-elevation species found in Wyoming, an important food source for wildlife. It is currently threatened by a non-native fungal disease called white pine blister rust.
USFWS has not found any human activities to be major threats to whitebark pine. Hence, the proposed rule protects operations, including grazing and logging, under Section 4 of the ESA. Plus, the proposed rule does not propose any critical habitat designations.
“While the inclusion of a rule is encouraging and avoids undue burdens for private landowners and businesses, any listing under the ESA is concerning,” Gordon said in a news release. “Wyoming always seeks to avoid the need for listing, and will remain committed to working with our federal partners to approach species conservation in a pragmatic manner.”