CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon signed a letter Wednesday requesting a disaster declaration from the federal government to help Wyoming as the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 230.
The governor, who announced his request in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, said the request would allow Wyoming to access additional federal funds to combat the virus. Gordon also noted the declaration would allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assist if the need arises for construction of temporary medical structures.
President Donald Trump has already approved disaster declarations in many of Wyoming’s neighboring states, such as Colorado and Montana.
During the press conference, Gordon and other state officials also provided updates on the state’s testing efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, 3,900 sample collection kits were distributed to health care facilities across the state.
“This is, by far, the largest delivery to date,” Gordon said. “This will help support statewide testing, but we do remain challenged by a continued shortage of testing materials at the state laboratory."
Roughly 4,100 tests have been conducted in Wyoming so far, with about 1,500 of those tests coming from commercial laboratories. The rest were conducted in the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory.
Of the 230 lab-confirmed cases, 74 of those have fully recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Beginning Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health also started reporting case rates in each county on its coronavirus webpage. The department has also started calculating the number of probable COVID-19 cases, which are based on people who had close contact with confirmed cases and have shown virus-related symptoms.
“Including probable cases will give us a little better idea of how much COVID-19 is in our communities,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, said during the news conference. “At the same time, we continue to know that there will be more cases than can be counted as either confirmed or probable.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of probable COVID-19 cases in Wyoming sat at 73, with 20 of those having already recovered.
Wyoming remains the only state in the U.S. that has yet to report a death related to COVID-19, though Harrist said she expects to see deaths in Wyoming, "which is why we're taking it so seriously."
"We have had several patients who have been extremely ill that have received great medical care and have recovered, which is excellent," Harrist said. "I certainly hope that it continues, but unfortunately, we know this virus can be especially serious and deadly for certain people."
Gordon, who has repeatedly defended his decision to not issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, reiterated his main directions to Wyomingites: stay home whenever possible, practice social distancing and limit trips to the grocery store.
"We should all be staying vigilant and not relaxing our commitment," the governor said. "I know it's hard, particularly as the weather's getting better, but we need to stay at home and avoid gatherings."