CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition has finalized 2020 fundraising numbers and reports raising nearly $1.1 million for Wyoming wildlife conservation efforts.
The funds were generated through the sale of the Wyoming Governor’s complimentary big game licenses, according to a news release. It’s a notable benchmark for the coalition, with license revenues exceeding all prior years of fundraising.
Each year, the coalition, comprised of Wyoming-based wildlife conservation organizations, including the Mule Deer Foundation, Muley Fanatics Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation, as well as the Game and Fish Department, markets and sells the Governor’s complimentary big game licenses, as authorized by state statute. These include five bighorn sheep, five moose, 10 deer/elk/antelope and five wild bison licenses.
Revenue from the license sales is solely dedicated to wildlife conservation, with 90% of the proceeds going back to the coalition and 10% staying within the selling organization. Gov. Mark Gordon refined the allocation in 2020 to cut administrative costs, resulting in an additional $110,000 for important on-the-ground work and project funding for wildlife.
The coalition allocates funds through committees that focus on wildlife species-specific initiatives. Projects are diverse, including habitat improvements, conservation easements, research and projects to facilitate wildlife movements across roadways.
“The Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition is remarkable because it brings a considerable amount of money to the table and has strong support and participation from a diverse group of leading conservation organizations in Wyoming,” Justin Binfet of the Game and Fish Department said in the release. “This model... should be lauded for the considerable resources it has leveraged to support Wyoming’s wildlife.”
Since its founding in 2003, the coalition has funded over $9.8 million in conservation projects.