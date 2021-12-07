...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Governor’s challenge on federal contractor vaccine mandate leads to pause
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has responded to Tuesday’s decision by a federal court in Georgia that temporarily blocks President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors.
The governor and attorney general joined Wyoming in a coalition challenging the federal policy.
“This is the third time the courts have heard our concerns about federal overreach and temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates,” Gordon said. “This administration should take note and stand down from this effort. Attorney General (Bridget) Hill and I remain committed to protecting Wyoming’s people from these unconstitutional policies.”
Wyoming is taking a three-pronged approach to fighting the federal vaccine mandates, filing three separate legal actions to challenge this federal overreach, according to Gordon's office. These include:
Filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and subcontractors. The federal court in Georgia temporarily blocked this mandate nationwide.
Filing another lawsuit to halt the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's emergency temporary standard, which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees. This resulted in a pause on the implementation of the emergency temporary standard.
Taking legal action to challenge a rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that would impose a vaccine mandate on health care workers. A preliminary injunction that halts implementation and enforcement of that rule was issued Nov. 29.
Wyoming has joined with a coalition of other states in each of the lawsuits, and legal preparations in all three cases are ongoing.