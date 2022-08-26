CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon’s education initiative has completed its statewide listening sessions and is currently preparing a series of policy recommendations.

Building on the momentum of a statewide survey that garnered in excess of 7,000 responses, the Governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group hosted 17 listening sessions with more than 200 attendees. Participants included parents, students, employers, district employees and community members.

