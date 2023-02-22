CapitolLegLogo 3

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill to advance Wyoming’s leadership on developing rare earth and critical minerals and took action on 25 other bills on Tuesday.

At a ceremony in the Capitol, the governor signed into law a bill giving Wyoming primacy to permit and regulate parts of the rare earth and critical minerals industry. House Bill 61 amends the existing Agreement State Status with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to allow Wyoming the permitting and regulatory authority for rare earth elements source materials.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus