Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco

Then-new Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco speaks after being sworn in on March 29, 2021, at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center in downtown Cheyenne. Hannah Black/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — On Thursday, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a peer support counseling-confidentiality bill into law (Senate File 112) at the Wyoming State Capitol. The bill ensures confidentiality for first responders when participating in peer support services following critical incidents.

“Chief Francisco (Cheyenne Police Department) brought this issue to my attention,” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, the bill’s primary sponsor. “This bill serves to provide protections to encourage first responders to communicate with each other when they may be experiencing concerns associated with trauma.”

