...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and low visibility in dense fog
expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and much of Laramie County in
southeast Wyoming including Cheyenne and the Interstate 80
corridor from Laramie to Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility
under one-quarter mile at times. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Then-new Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco speaks after being sworn in on March 29, 2021, at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center in downtown Cheyenne. Hannah Black/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE — On Thursday, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a peer support counseling-confidentiality bill into law (Senate File 112) at the Wyoming State Capitol. The bill ensures confidentiality for first responders when participating in peer support services following critical incidents.
“Chief Francisco (Cheyenne Police Department) brought this issue to my attention,” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, the bill’s primary sponsor. “This bill serves to provide protections to encourage first responders to communicate with each other when they may be experiencing concerns associated with trauma.”
Under this legislation, a peer support specialist will not be required to testify or divulge any information received during counseling related to a critical incident or traumatic event. The language does provide for limited exemptions, including when a person is in danger of serious bodily harm or death, or if a criminal act is disclosed.