CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order Friday expediting the commercial transportation of coronavirus-related supplies to communities in Wyoming and throughout the country.
Executive Order 2020-3 extends hours of service restrictions, and waives size and weight permit fees if a commercial vehicle is transporting supplies related to COVID-19. The order applies to drivers who are transporting essential emergency relief supplies to areas impacted by COVID-19.
“It’s absolutely essential that we, as a state, are doing all we can to make sure these critical supplies aren’t delayed in transport to areas that need them,” Gordon said in a statement. “We need to get these items where they need to go as quickly as possible.”
Commercial vehicles are still required to get a permit if they are oversize or overweight, but the fee will be waived. All safety measures will continue to be followed for non-divisible and divisible loads.
“We are grateful to Governor Gordon for assisting these commercial carriers in getting vital supplies to communities that are in need,” Wyoming Department of Transportation Director K. Luke Reiner said in a statement. “This executive order will ensure communities within our state and across the nation stay operational and receive their much-needed supplies.”
The executive order is in line with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s emergency declaration.
Commercial carriers can obtain information on these permits at the appropriate Wyoming Highway Patrol ports of entry. The ports can also fax or email those forms. For a list of ports of entry, visit http://www.whp.dot.state.wy.us/home/ports.html.