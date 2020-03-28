CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist extended the three statewide public health orders to April 17 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The three orders close many public places, including schools, bars, restaurants, coffee shops and other personal service businesses to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. Restaurants can still provide take-out and deliver food.
The closures were originally set to expire at the end of next week.
Harrist said the extension was necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 because social distancing measures take time to work. Gordon also said he’s in close communication with state health officials and is prepared to give further statewide orders, if necessary.
“I have extended these orders in consultation with Dr. Harrist,” Gordon said in a news release. “Because we’ve seen cases identified in additional counties and growth in the case numbers, it’s clear how important it is for us to take sustained action.
“I understand the ongoing strain these measures are having on businesses, workers and Wyoming communities. But it is imperative that our citizens respond to this public health crisis by staying home whenever possible and practicing proper social distancing when they must go out. This is how we can save lives and protect people’s health.”
As of Friday evening, the state Department of Health had confirmed 73 cases of COVID-19 in 13 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of cases at 18.
Harrist added that social distancing is the best tool to reduce the possible burden on the health care system. It’s also important for people to stay home if they’re sick.
Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said the district is working on a remote learning plan and will have those plans to the state by Tuesday. If they don’t get a remote learning plan to the state by April 6, the district will lose state funding from the Wyoming Department of Education.
“We are ready to finish the school year however we can. If we can get back in the classroom, that’ll just be icing on the cake,” he said.
In a news release Friday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said the state Department of Education has issued guidance to local districts as they create their Adapted Learning Plans and to support ongoing operation during the extended closure.
“School doors may be closed to students, but Wyoming education is open for business,” Balow said in a prepared statement. “The desire by teachers to connect with their students and provide learning opportunities has been inspiring. Teaching and learning while practicing social distancing is a new concept for many. Teachers, parents and students all need support in order for it to be successful.”
At this time, Brown said he doesn’t want to change graduation dates because some parents have already sent out announcements. He added if social distancing is still being observed by the graduation date, the district will start looking at other options, including possibly drive-up graduation.