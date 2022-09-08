CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Thursday that the governor will convene a Mental Health Summit on Oct. 11 in Casper.

“Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation,” Gordon said in a news release. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus