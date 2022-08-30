CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is taking legal action to "protect the oil and gas industry."

To do that, the state has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed by a coalition of advocacy groups seeking to challenge the June 2022 Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale. Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the lease sale.

