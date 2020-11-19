CHEYENNE – Two grant programs funded by Gov. Mark Gordon with federal CARES Act money have led to increases in student enrollment at the University of Wyoming and community colleges around the state, according to a news release.
Announced in August, the governor’s CARES Adult Grant and CARES Wyoming College Grant programs provided post-secondary education funding to individuals who had been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In early July, all of the state’s institutions of higher learning had lower enrollment numbers, compared to the same date in prior years. Statewide, the decrease was around 20%, with some colleges experiencing as much as a 29% enrollment drop. After the introduction of the governor’s grants, this enrollment drop closed to 8% statewide, with some community colleges showing as much as a 21% increase. The University of Wyoming saw a 23% increase in enrollment over what is typically seen for the time period.
“These grants have been effective in helping Wyoming residents obtain new skills, advance their careers and continue pursuing their education goals,” Gordon said in a statement. “COVID-19 threatened our citizens’ ability to meet these goals, but working with UW, the community colleges and private colleges, we saw more people continue on their educational journeys. Sustaining and growing our state’s workforce is essential to our economic future.”
The CARES Adult Grant was designed for Wyomingites in the workforce who had lost their jobs or had reduced hours, and could benefit from learning new skills. The CARES Wyoming College Grant was intended for students with families impacted financially by the pandemic who might otherwise not be able to continue their education.
Qualifying full-time students at UW, one of Wyoming’s community colleges or any private or technical college located in the state received the amount set for room and board at each institution for the fall semester. Part-time students received a prorated funding amount according to the number of enrolled credit hours.
Gordon initially allocated $50 million to the CARES Wyoming College Grant Program and $7.5 million to the Adult Education Grant Program. A total of $37 million from the college grant program and $4.5 million from the adult grant program was utilized. The remaining funds are being used by colleges and UW to respond to COVID-19 in other ways.