CHEYENNE – On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law, expanding equal opportunity to individuals with disabilities. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the passage of this historic law.
The ADA covers a myriad of topics, from education to employment, health care to transportation. It is intended to help people over the span of their lifetimes; and sets guidelines to follow on topics such as accessibility and working to help others when they request a reasonable accommodation for work, school, home and in their community.
“Happy 30th Anniversary, ADA!” Maggie Sims, senior project manager of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, said in a news release. “The great strides that have been achieved in the last 30 years have been made possible by great organizations such as the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. The Rocky Mountain ADA Center has had the honor of pursuing the mission of ADA implementation with the council through these years. Thank you for your tireless efforts – and working together, we will realize the ADA’s goal of full inclusion into our society!”
Due to COVID-19, no in-person celebrations are planned. However, the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities and its DD Network Partners, the Wyoming Institute on Disabilities and the Wyoming Protection and Advocacy, plan on honoring the event through social media posts, creating and disseminating information to distribute on their websites, and through collaborations with other local entities.
The WGCDD is seeking stories and testimonials on how the ADA has positively impacted lives. If you have a story, let them know by emailing wgcdd@wyo.gov or calling 307-777-7230. These stories may be posted on the council’s website in a year-long observance of the law’s 30-year milestone.
For more information on the ADA and the DD Network Partners, visit Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities at wgcdd.wyo.gov; WIND at uwyo.edu/wind; and P&A at www.wypanda.com. To reach Rocky Mountain ADA, visit www.rockymountainada.org.