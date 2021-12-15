CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities has announced $75,000 in available grant funds for the 2022-23 Bright Ideas Grant.

Individual grants can range from $1,000 to $50,000 per project. The purpose of the Bright Ideas mini-grant is to facilitate innovative projects and/or activities in the state that will empower people with developmental disabilities and their families. Projects or activities funded by a mini-grant must fulfill the Council’s stated purpose and vision.

The application process will remain open through Jan. 28. For more information about the grant, or to apply, visit https://wgcdd.wyo.gov/projects/mini-grants.

