...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities offers grant funds
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities has announced $75,000 in available grant funds for the 2022-23 Bright Ideas Grant.
Individual grants can range from $1,000 to $50,000 per project. The purpose of the Bright Ideas mini-grant is to facilitate innovative projects and/or activities in the state that will empower people with developmental disabilities and their families. Projects or activities funded by a mini-grant must fulfill the Council’s stated purpose and vision.