CHEYENNE – Details for the first public meeting of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Price Working Group have been announced.
As previously disclosed, the gathering will be place from 1 to 5 p.m. on July 15 and July 22 in the Herschler Building’s Connector Auditorium in Cheyenne. The meeting will also be available online via Zoom.
On Friday, the governor's office provided an agenda. An overview for this upcoming discussion reads that:
"The first meeting will include presentations on the current fuel tax, the distribution of gas and diesel in Wyoming, and information on general fuel market supply and demand impacts. The public will also have the opportunity to comment and provide suggestions."
According to a separate agenda, there will be an introduction this coming Friday by working group Chairman Brenda Henson. Federal and state fuel taxes are slated to be discussed, perhaps by Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner. Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, will also participate, the agenda indicated. He is among approximately three state lawmakers who are on the informal panel.
"Market and regulatory forces" are also up for discussion. "Regional supply and demand information" may be gone over by Pete Obermueller of Petroleum Association of Wyoming; by Steve Gosbee, John Dooley and Steve Cure with Dooley Oil Inc., and by Joe Stephenson, Josh Jamison and Ron McMurry at Cheyenne Logistics Hub. LLC.
Refining will be discussed. So also will be "potential solutions that will reduce price at the pump for gasoline, diesel or other related products."
Gas and diesel, among other prices, are up locally, in the state and across the U.S. The average retail price Friday for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas was $4.88, AAA reported. That was down a few cents from a week ago, and up from $3.35 a year prior.
Henson, director of the Department of Revenue, can be contacted with questions about the meeting, Friday's release indicated. "Members of the public are encouraged to email Chair Brenda Henson at brenda.henson@wyo.gov in advance if they wish to give a presentation."