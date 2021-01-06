CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced the addition of a new staff member Monday, as Olivia Sanchez has joined his office as a scheduler.
Sanchez comes to the Gordon administration from the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, where she served as director of communications, publications and programs since 2018. She previously worked as the marketing and sponsorship coordinator at the Laramie County Fair.
A native of Burns, Sanchez earned her Bachelor of Arts in Social Science from the University of Wyoming. She served as Student Senate President at Eastern Wyoming College, where she earned her Associate of Arts degree. She is a past president of the High Plains Future Farmers of America chapter in Laramie County.