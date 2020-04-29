CHEYENNE – In light of COVID-19, the Grace For 2 Brothers Foundation Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the Embrace Grace Gala 2020 that was scheduled for May 23.
For the last four years, the Embrace Grace Gala has been one of the nonprofit’s largest fundraisers, and it helps keep the programs the organization provides to the community open to the public.
Grace For 2 Brothers had been able to train more than 4,000 people in QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer, an evidence-based suicide prevention training – including the entire staff and student population of Wheatland High School this past year. They’ve trained more than 50 new QPR Trainers throughout the state, further spreading the knowledge of how to have a conversation about suicide.
Other donations helped fund programs like the Laramie County Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors Team and helped pay for things like mental health counseling, bio-hazard cleanings, hotel rooms, food, resources and tools.
Other programs include Applied Suicide Intervention Training; Lived Experience Peer Support Group for survivors of suicide attempts or those struggling with suicidal ideation; Crisis Intervention Training with the Cheyenne Police Department; Hour of Grace Grief Support Group for survivors of suicide loss in Cheyenne, Laramie and support in other counties; school presentations; resource fairs, and providing gun safes and gun locks.
Grace For 2 Brothers is looking at options of a possible live music and silent auction evening online.
While the Embrace Grace Gala is canceled, you can choose to donate the cost of your sponsorship or ticket to benefit Grace For 2 Brothers Foundation, or let them know if you’d like a refund. Please email your preference to rhianna.brand@gracefor2brothers.com.