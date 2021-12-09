...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Grand Conservatory closed Saturday for Celebration of Life Ceremony
CHEYENNE – In celebration of the life of longtime volunteer Don Mason, the Grand Conservatory at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Mason was the community volunteer who gave the most to contribute to what the Botanic Gardens are today. He started volunteering at the Gardens in 1987 after teaching Spanish at McCormick Junior High and Central High School for 34 years.
Already a beloved resident of Cheyenne, his infectious smile and amazing outlook on life endeared Mason to everyone he worked alongside at the Botanic Gardens for the past 34 years.
He was the founder of the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Foundation and served as the original chairman of the Friends board.
“Don was the most amazing person I have ever met," Tina Worthman, director of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, said in a news release. "He lived his long, generous life to the fullest and taught us all that life is meant to be enjoyed every day.”
The Paul Smith Children’s Village and the grounds will remain open to the public Saturday.