JACKSON – A national forest and some other federal lands in this area have lowered the fire risk, though there are still precaution measures to take.

According to a fire dispatch official who spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday, and to a news release the day before, the fire risk now is moderate. That is down from a high level previously, according to the official and to a previous announcement. (A U.S. Forest Service public relations representative did not comment.)

