JACKSON – A national forest and some other federal lands in this area have lowered the fire risk, though there are still precaution measures to take.
According to a fire dispatch official who spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday, and to a news release the day before, the fire risk now is moderate. That is down from a high level previously, according to the official and to a previous announcement. (A U.S. Forest Service public relations representative did not comment.)
Teton Interagency Fire managers newly “adjusted the fire danger rating to moderate for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge following recent rainfall and cooler temperatures,” according to the latest online statement. “A moderate fire danger rating does not mean that people should let their guard down regarding fire risk.”
There is good reason to be careful, based on the information from the Forest Service.
“Every year, hundreds of campfires are left unattended, with all of them having the potential to start a large, extremely costly, life-threatening wildfire,” said Wednesday’s release. “Unattended or abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires and recreationists can be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire ignites a wildfire.”
For the year to date, “there have been 77 illegal and abandoned campfires in the Teton Interagency Fire area,” the announcement pointed out. A related website, accessed the following day, listed 79 as the number of unattended such fires.
Wednesday’s release contained some tips:
“Keep your fire small and attend to it vigilantly. Be sure to have a plan for putting your fire out.”
Don’t leave the camping or other area before the fire is fully out, people are advised. “Douse your fire with a large amount of water, stirring the coals and ashes into a thick, muddy soup, incorporating the white ash from the fire’s edges. Feel for heat in the center of the fire, on the larger pieces of wood, and along the edges of the ash. Repeat this process until no heat remains.”
For people in a situation without both a shovel and water, and without an “established fire ring, a soil area to build your fire free of flammable materials, or if there are winds that could carry sparks,” the recommendation was short and simple: “Consider not building a fire.”
More information is online, at tetonfires.com. To report a fire or smoke, the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center is at 307-739-3630.