JACKSON – There is a mix of good and not-so-good news for visitors to Grand Teton National Park, as well as to the Jackson area.
First, the good news.
After being closed for approximately 78 days, as of Tuesday morning, Jackson Hole Airport was open again. That is according to a staffer there, who noted in a brief phone conversation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the airport's operations are now back to normal. The facility had been closed to accommodate runway construction, among other things, she said.
A nearby national park could be experiencing increased visitors, or at least up from visitor numbers in May, due to the airport's reopening. At Grand Teton National Park, visitor numbers had fallen in May partly due to the airport's closure, according to C.J. Adams, a public affairs specialist for the park. Also, he said, "it was pretty rainy throughout the month."
This month, it appears at least anecdotally that visitor numbers may have increased due to the temporary closure of Yellowstone National Park, Adams speculated in a phone interview Tuesday. After being entirely shut for flooding, Yellowstone has since partly reopened.
Statistics available online show that recreational visits to Grand Teton in May fell by about a third to 235,020 from the same month last year. Adams said figures for June will likely be released in mid-July.
Now for the not-so-good news.
As previously reported, Teton County’s community-level assessment for COVID-19 has again climbed into the high zone. For counties in this zone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people wear facial coverings indoors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
For Grand Teton, this also means masks are again required to be worn in indoor spaces within the park.
"Department of Interior policy requires that masks are required for everyone in all park buildings in Grand Teton National Park, regardless of vaccination status," noted a June 13 news release that Adams said still holds true.
It has been a roller coaster ride for the park's rules in this regard, as the pandemic continues to upend other aspects of life, albeit to a lesser extent than it did two-plus years ago. As Adams noted, just in the month of June, the park had at times required masks inside its buildings, then lifted that mandate, and most recently reinstated the requirement.
