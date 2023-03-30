CHEYENNE – After multiple delays, Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Medical Center staff now expect the displaced residents of Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center to return to their lodging on Friday.
Staff at the VA Medical Center had originally operated with the understanding that the residents would return to Granite Rehab this past Monday.
Erich Kurtz, emergency manager and incident commander for the Cheyenne VA Healthcare System, said he hopes the residents will be able to return to their homes on Friday, but that he can't say it will happen for certain.
"(Granite Rehab) is having some issues. We were hoping for (Wednesday)," Kurtz said in a phone interview. "We were hoping for tomorrow. Now we're hoping for Friday to be able to get the folks back over to their homes.
"But as I (said) before, we're going to take care of them to the best of our abilities until they're no longer in our care."
The residents have been housed at the VA Medical Center since March 18, when a natural gas leak was detected, resulting in an emergency evacuation of all residents located on the second and third floors of the building.
Most residents were evacuated to surrounding care facilities, while a small number had to be transported to facilities in Casper. Seven out the total 73 evacuated residents were relocated to the VA Medical Center, where they remain at the time of publication.
Granite Rehab officials have refused to comment on the situation when contacted by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, so the reason for the delay is not certain.
"I do wish they were a little bit more forthcoming with what's going on," Kurtz said. "I mean, it's not like it's some top secret mission."