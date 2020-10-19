CHEYENNE – The tennis courts at Jaycee Park are well-loved by residents and tennis enthusiasts, which was evident in the wear-and-tear damage that built up since the courts were constructed in 2011.
With a crumbling base, tennis players previously found an uneven surface that collected puddles when it rained, along with cracks throughout the courts. But Monday afternoon, the Community Recreation and Events Department unveiled two newly renovated tennis courts that can be enjoyed by all ages at the intersection of Dillon and Foyer avenues.
“This park is used by many people, and it's one of the favorites for tennis players. The location in this neighborhood provides easy access,” Cheyenne Tennis Association President Sheri Foster said, noting that the natural windbreak in the area makes tennis playing more enjoyable during colder months.
Complete with an asphalt base, two coats of acrylic surfacing, and acrylic color, fencing and nets, the $112,500 renovation project was funded by the Cheyenne recreation mill levy. Each year, the program accepts proposals for public recreation projects – including facility renovations and construction projects – that are seeking funding from the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees.
Last August, the trustees awarded the grant to Community Recreation and Events for the tennis court renovations. Department Director Teresa Moore said Community Recreation and Events didn’t have the funding to complete this renovation on its own, which is true for a number of similar recreation projects, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic shook the city’s finances.
For that reason, Wyoming Tennis Association Executive Director Peg Connor commended Moore, her department and the recreation district for making the project happen nonetheless.
“At a time when people are challenged to find revenues to support Parks and Rec resources, they found a way to get this done, and we tip our hats. I'll tell you, this will be a well spent investment; tennis is a sport of a lifetime.” Connor said, adding that the sport can be played from age 3 to age 93 and beyond. The U.S. Tennis Association even has competitions for those 95 and older.
The idea that tennis is valuable for all ages is the basis for the Cheyenne Tennis Association’s new Senior Tennis Series, which had its kickoff at Monday's ribbon cutting. After the ribbon was cut, U.S. Professional Tennis Association coaches Josh Cossitt and Ginger Phillips led two groups through warmups and tennis drills – a preview of what the Senior Tennis Series will look like.
On four Saturdays in November and December, residents 50 and older can get their exercise in during hour-long tennis clinics, which will be offered at no cost to participants, thanks to an AARP Wyoming Small Dollar, Big Impact Grant.
The $1,000 grants were available to 10 nonprofits to enhance the livelihood of aging populations. When Cheyenne Tennis Association Board Member and Grants Coordinator Dick Kean first read about the grant, he joked, “That's us; we definitely are nonprofit.”
On a more serious note, Kean said, “I do want to thank Wyoming AARP for picking us and providing us with this opportunity, and, of course, the city for refurbishing these courts. It's been a long time since they’ve looked this good.”
For more information about the Senior Tennis Series, email cheyennecta@gmail.com.