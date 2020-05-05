CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board is offering grants of up to $2,500 for projects promoting preservation of and access to Wyoming’s historical records.
The deadline to apply for the grants is June 15.
The grants are available to Wyoming cultural heritage organizations for projects to process, preserve and provide increased access to historical records. Projects eligible for funding should focus on making collections of historical records more accessible, with preference given to projects for digitizing and providing online access to historical records, and attending training that will improve your organization’s ability to complete these types of projects.
The grants are available for the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, and are provided through the Wyoming SHRAB by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
All projects related to the mission and goals of the SHRAB will be considered. For more information, including the grant application, guidelines, and a brief presentation about the grant program and how to apply, visit the SHRAB webpage (under “Apply for Grants” at http://wyoarchives.state.wy.us/index.php/about-archives/state-historical-records-advisory-board). To view previous successful grant applications, see the SHRAB Wiki page at http://wyomingshrab.pbworks.com/w/page/53272665/Grants%20and%20Reports.
Contact Kathy Marquis, SHRAB coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, with any questions, at 307-777-8691 or Kathy.marquis@wyo.gov. Completed applications must be submitted by June 15 in digital format to Marquis at the email address above or mailed to Kathy Marquis, Wyoming State Archives, 2301 Central Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002.