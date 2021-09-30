CHEYENNE – Enroll Wyoming was recently awarded a three-year, $1 million federal grant that will increase its workforce and outreach to Wyoming individuals and families who are seeking affordable health insurance.
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Population Health Division serves as the lead agency for the grant.
“With this funding, we will be able to quadruple the number of health insurance navigators who are working across the state to help Wyoming residents find insurance that best meets their needs,” said Jason Mincer, Enroll Wyoming’s project director. “This includes helping residents navigate the federal health insurance marketplace for comprehensive, affordable plans.”
Currently, marketplace plans across the nation cost an average of about $50 per month.
Open enrollment for the marketplace begins Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 22.
“Open enrollment is our busiest time of year, since this is when people can easily make changes to their health insurance coverage on the marketplace,” Mincer said.
People can only sign up outside of open enrollment if they have a major life event, such as having a child, losing a job, getting a job, getting married or getting divorced.
Mincer encouraged Wyoming residents who need insurance or who are looking for more affordable options to consider talking to an Enroll Wyoming navigator.
Enroll Wyoming services are free of charge and are available by dialing 211 from anywhere in Wyoming and asking for an insurance navigator.
“We are here to help any Wyoming resident who needs assistance or has questions about their health insurance coverage,” Mincer said.