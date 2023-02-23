...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and east central, south
central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Grants available to help Wyoming communities adapt to climate change
LARAMIE – A funding opportunity to build community resilience to changes in climate and other stressors in underserved communities in the state is available through a collaboration between the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Western Water Assessment.
“Wyoming communities face increasing climate-related risks, including wildfire, drought, flooding and heat waves, compounded by existing economic, social and environmental stressors,” said Corrie Knapp, a Haub School assistant professor, in a news release.
The “Adapting to Climate Change in Wyoming” grant program will fund three to four projects for up to $30,000 over two years from July 2023 through July 2025. Proposals are due March 31, and funding decisions will be made by May 1.
The call for proposals is open to projects that will directly help communities within Wyoming build resilience to climate change, Knapp said. Community groups; local, state and tribal governments; nonprofit organizations; and private entities that work across the state in rural, underserved and tribal communities are encouraged to apply.