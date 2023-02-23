LARAMIE – A funding opportunity to build community resilience to changes in climate and other stressors in underserved communities in the state is available through a collaboration between the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Western Water Assessment.

“Wyoming communities face increasing climate-related risks, including wildfire, drought, flooding and heat waves, compounded by existing economic, social and environmental stressors,” said Corrie Knapp, a Haub School assistant professor, in a news release.

