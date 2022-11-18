CHEYENNE – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation announced this week it awarded nearly $25,000 in grants to schools across Wyoming to support social and emotional learning programs.

Social and emotional learning helps individuals develop traits such as problem-solving, teamwork, character and grit. It also allows schools to create a learning environment that offers social and emotional support to kids, building a culture of responsive, restorative practices that help students learn to thrive – in life and at school.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus