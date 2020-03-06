CHEYENNE – Students at Cheyenne’s South High School were kept inside Friday morning and early afternoon as fire crews battled a small grass fire nearby.
According to Cheyenne Fire Rescue spokesman Scott Smith, city fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Allison Road at 11:33 a.m. Because of the nature of the blaze, Laramie County Fire District 1 responded with a brush truck, and had the fire out by 12:20 p.m.
Smith said a total of 8 to 10 acres burned from southwest to northeast, and Allison Road was closed for about an hour. No structures were threatened, and no one was injured.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.