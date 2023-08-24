CHEYENNE – On Wednesday, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray submitted a public comment to the Wyoming Public Service Commission opposing Rocky Mountain Power’s two proposed rate increases currently before the commission: its 2023 General Rate Increase Application of $140.2 million per year and its 2023 Energy Cost Adjustment Mechanism of $50.3 million.

Citing the secretary of state’s role as the registrar of businesses in Wyoming, Gray opposed the rate increase as both bad for Wyoming’s citizens, as well as for small businesses, and troubling in light of Rocky Mountain Power’s recent move toward renewable energy and away from Wyoming coal.

