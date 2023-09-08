CHEYENNE – On Thursday, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray sent a letter to New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan outlining his concern with recent reports that Scanlan was considering the removal of Donald Trump from the New Hampshire primary ballot in 2024, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

“First, I take issue with the extremely broad and overreaching interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment to unilaterally remove a candidate from the ballot before an election,” Gray wrote. “Lest we are living through some Orwellian dystopia, the weaponization of the Fourteenth Amendment to remove political opponents from the ballot undermines the sanctity of the Constitution and our entire election process.”

