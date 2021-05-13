CHEYENNE – In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is sponsoring a 30th anniversary Celebration Party and Slow Roll from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Holliday Park.
The celebration will include a proclamation by Mayor Patrick Collins, entertainment, bike safety coloring pages, sidewalk chalk, food trucks and a beer vendor.
Kids can decorate their bike and join the Kids’ Bike Parade around Lake Minnehaha at 3 p.m. The parade will have two age levels, “Littles,” ages 3-6, and “Bigs,” ages 7-9. Prizes will be first-, second- and third-place ribbons for best bike decorations in three categories: fierce, hilarious and delightful.
The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation will hold a raffle to support its mission of raising awareness and encouraging use of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway system, as well as supporting the system by raising private funds to complete special projects. Raffle items include new bikes, coolers and more.
There will be fun Greenway merchandise for sale too, which includes ceramic coffee mugs, travel cups and T-shirts. Everything is $15 per item and will be available at the event.
To close out the evening, a family friendly bike ride will be held at 4 p.m. in partnership with Cheyenne Slow Roll. The clock will be turned back to 1991, with music from the era, and everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite 90’s fashion.
The bike ride will travel along the Nationway Greenway, connect to Crow Creek, dip under the Union Pacific Railroad at Ames Avenue, to the not yet opened Pumphouse Wetlands, down 15th Street, and return back to Holliday Park.