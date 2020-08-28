CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Greenway fall cleanup effort is scheduled for two weeks this year, stretching from Sept. 12 through Sept. 27.
Groups of volunteers are being asked to take appropriate health precautions, such as limiting the size of your group to 10 or fewer, wearing masks and social distancing, as needed. As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves are a good idea for appropriate wardrobe for cleanup efforts.
The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and lightweight gloves upon request.
For previous volunteers, if anything has changed with your contact information, Greenway segment preference or you are unable to continue with the program, contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and parks planner, at 307-638-4379 or jvetter@cheyennecity.org.
Please contact Cheyenne Greenway staff when your segment is complete, and city crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the path following your cleanup.