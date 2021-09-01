...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Greater Cheyenne Greenway fall cleanup set for Sept. 11-26
CHEYENNE – Fall is just around the corner, and the city of Cheyenne appreciates the community’s continuing support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and its significant maintenance contributions.
The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Fall Cleanup effort is scheduled for two weeks this year: Sept. 11 through Sept. 26. As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves are good wardrobe choices for cleanup efforts. Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and lightweight gloves upon request.
If anything has changed with your contact information, Greenway segment preference or you are unable to continue with the program, please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 307-638-4379 or email jvetter@cheyennecity.org.
Those who have adopted a Greenway section are asked to contact Vetter when their segment is complete, and crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the path.