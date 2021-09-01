CHEYENNE – Fall is just around the corner, and the city of Cheyenne appreciates the community’s continuing support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and its significant maintenance contributions.

The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Fall Cleanup effort is scheduled for two weeks this year: Sept. 11 through Sept. 26. As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves are good wardrobe choices for cleanup efforts. Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and lightweight gloves upon request.

If anything has changed with your contact information, Greenway segment preference or you are unable to continue with the program, please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 307-638-4379 or email jvetter@cheyennecity.org.

Those who have adopted a Greenway section are asked to contact Vetter when their segment is complete, and crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the path.

