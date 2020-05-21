CHEYENNE – Spring is here, and Cheyenne residents are continuing to volunteer to clean up the Greater Cheyenne Greenway.
Both city staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the Greenway this year. It seems that in this time of quarantine and social distancing that Cheyenne’s parks and greenways have served as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management and even chalk art projects.
If you are interested in volunteering for the Adopt a Spot program, or to volunteer for a day or two, call Greenway and Parks Planner Jeanie Vetter at 307-638-4379 or email jvetter@cheyennecity.org.
The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is currently looking for volunteers for the foundation’s board, as well as for special events. The foundation provides much-needed amenities along the Greenway, such as Bike Fix-It Stations, benches, drinking fountains and much more. See the Greenway Foundation website, www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org, for more information.
The Cheyenne Greenway Foundation’s 11th Annual Spring into Green event, a 5k run/walk and 10k, was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 13, but has been rescheduled as Fall into Green and will take place Sept. 19.