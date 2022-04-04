...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming east of the Laramie range.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. While a
period of strong winds will be possible overnight Monday into
Tuesday morning, the strongest winds are generally expected
Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for
blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
A photo of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, courtesy of Forward Greater Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – Spring is here, and the city of Cheyenne appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and their significant maintenance contributions.
The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring clean-up effort is scheduled for two weeks this year, May 7 through May 22.
As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves are a good idea for appropriate wardrobe for clean-up efforts. The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and lightweight gloves upon request.
If you would like to “Adopt a Spot,” if anything has changed with your contact information or Greenway segment preference, or if you are unable to continue with the program, contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 307-638-4379 or jvetter@cheyennecity.org.
Please contact Cheyenne Greenway staff when your segment is complete, and crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the Greenway path following your clean-up.