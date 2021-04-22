CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring Cleanup effort is scheduled for two weekends this year, May 15 through May 23.
This is a perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy the Cheyenne Greenway system, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Those interested in helping with the cleanup should contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 307-638-4379 or by email to jvetter@cheyennecity.org.
Boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves are a good idea for appropriate wardrobe for cleanup efforts. The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and lightweight gloves upon request.