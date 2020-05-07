CHEYENNE – Spring is here, which means it’s time to pitch in and clean up the Greenway.
The Greater Cheyenne Greenway spring cleanup effort is scheduled for two weeks this year, stretching from Saturday, May 9, through May 23.
The city is asking volunteers to take appropriate precautions, such as limiting the size of groups to 10 or fewer, and to provide for necessary social distancing as needed. As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves are considered appropriate wardrobe for cleanup efforts. The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide trash bags and lightweight gloves upon request.
If anything has changed with your contact information or greenway segment preference, contact Greenway and Parks Planner Jeanie Vetter at 307-638-4379 or jvetter@cheyennecity.org. If you are unable to continue with the program, contact a member of the Greenway staff.
Please contact Cheyenne Greenway staff when your segment is complete, and crews will pick up the filled bags from the side of the path.