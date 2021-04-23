CHEYENNE – The Greater Wyoming Council and Longs Peak Council (which serves Cheyenne and Laramie County) of Boy Scouts of America announced this week that their respective volunteer leadership voted to merge into one combined council effective May 1.
This merger of the two councils – Greater Wyoming Council, headquartered in Casper; and the Longs Peak Council, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado – will serve to align efforts and strengthen their mission of providing the area’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training.
The decision to consolidate comes after key volunteer leaders from both councils began meeting in December to discuss possibilities for making the delivery of local Scouting programs more efficient and sustainable.
The local Scouting community will help determine the permanent name of the new entity, but the combined council will temporarily operate as the Greater Wyoming-Longs Peak Council starting May 1.
“Our priority is to provide the best Scouting program possible for youth across northern Colorado, Wyoming, and western Nebraska, and we can better accomplish this by combining our resources and efforts,” said John L. Coleman, Jr., Scout Executive and CEO of the Longs Peak Council. Coleman will be Scout Executive and CEO for the combined entity.
The consolidation plan calls for existing service centers and properties to continue operations following the merger, and volunteer and staff leadership from both councils are working to ensure a seamless transition for Scouts, parents, volunteers, chartered partners and donors.
To learn about the opportunities available to local youth and families in Scouting, visit www.wyoscouts.org and www.longspeakbsa.org. Both websites will remain active until a new site is created for the combined council. To join Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.