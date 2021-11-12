CHEYENNE – The community of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church is excited to announce the continuation of the Cheyenne Greek Festival in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cheyenne Greek Festival will be held Sept. 16-17, 2022, at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibition Hall.

To launch the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival season, the Executive Committee and church are offering a limited-quantity 2021 Holiday Pastry Box, which includes Baklava, Koulourakia and Kourambiethes. The boxes are available for pre-order through Nov. 17, or until the limited quantity is sold out. Orders will be pick-up only and will be picked up on Dec. 4 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

Vist www.cheyennegreekfestival.com for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus