...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60
MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning until 8 PM MST this evening. High Wind
Watch from 8 AM until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Greek Festival will return in 2022, holiday pastry box available
CHEYENNE – The community of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church is excited to announce the continuation of the Cheyenne Greek Festival in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cheyenne Greek Festival will be held Sept. 16-17, 2022, at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibition Hall.
To launch the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival season, the Executive Committee and church are offering a limited-quantity 2021 Holiday Pastry Box, which includes Baklava, Koulourakia and Kourambiethes. The boxes are available for pre-order through Nov. 17, or until the limited quantity is sold out. Orders will be pick-up only and will be picked up on Dec. 4 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church.